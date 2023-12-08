Belarusian Prime Minister pays official visit to Vietnam
Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is paying an official visit to Vietnam. The visit is made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
VNA
VNA
PMs agree to expand Vietnam - Belarus ties to potential areas
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko held talks in Hanoi on December 8, agreeing to expand their countries’ cooperation to potential areas.
Hung Yen developing its orange brand
The northern province of Hung Yen is renowned for its diverse range of fruit, including lychees, longans, and oranges. Its oranges have gained in popularity over recent years and won the trust of customers both in and outside of the province. Local authorities are therefore actively implementing various strategies to further strengthen the renown of the Hung Yen orange brand.
Da Nang welcomes first flight from Manilla
Da Nang International Airport welcomed its first direct flight from Manila, the Philippines, on December 7, marking the commencement of a new route that is expected to drive substantial growth in tourist arrivals from other Southeast Asian countries to Vietnam’s central region.
Ha Nam crowned World’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination
Among the World Travel Awards picked up this year by Vietnam’s tourism sector, the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam, for the first time, was honoured as “World’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2023”.
Ten Vietnamese cuisine, specialties set new Asian records
Ten more Vietnamese culinary dishes and specialties have been recognised as new Asian records by the Asian Record Organisation, pushing the number of Vietnamese items in such categories to 60 since 2012.
Bac Giang province logs highest GRDP growth nationwide
The northern province of Bac Giang’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by 13.45% this year, topping the nation.