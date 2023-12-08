Videos Hung Yen developing its orange brand The northern province of Hung Yen is renowned for its diverse range of fruit, including lychees, longans, and oranges. Its oranges have gained in popularity over recent years and won the trust of customers both in and outside of the province. Local authorities are therefore actively implementing various strategies to further strengthen the renown of the Hung Yen orange brand.

Videos Da Nang welcomes first flight from Manilla Da Nang International Airport welcomed its first direct flight from Manila, the Philippines, on December 7, marking the commencement of a new route that is expected to drive substantial growth in tourist arrivals from other Southeast Asian countries to Vietnam’s central region.

Videos Ha Nam crowned World’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination Among the World Travel Awards picked up this year by Vietnam’s tourism sector, the Red River Delta province of Ha Nam, for the first time, was honoured as “World’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2023”.