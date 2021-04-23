Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on April 23, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business UNDP announces study on corporate awareness, responsible business practice in Vietnam The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam announced key findings of the Study on Corporate Awareness and Implementation of Responsible Business Practice in Vietnam in 2020 at an event in Hanoi on April 22.

Business Central bank to keep proactive, flexible monetary policy For the time ahead, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will keep a proactive and flexible monetary policy basing on market developments and forecasts for the macro-economy, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu told a meeting on April 22.

Business VIMC set to earn 469 mln USD in 2021 The State-owned Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) plans to earn some 10.8 trillion VND (nearly 469 million USD) in revenue this year and post 944 billion VND in consolidated profit, its shareholders’ meeting in Hanoi on April 22 heard.