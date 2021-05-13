Environment Endangered sea turtle rescued in Quang Nam A female sea turtle that was rescued by a fisherman in Thang Binh district has been handed over to rescuers of the Da Nang-based SaSa Marine animals rescue team.

Environment Vietnam to need 80,000 tonnes of biodegradable plastics annually by 2025 The demand for biodegradable plastics in Vietnam is projected to reach 80,000 tonnes annually by 2025, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Le Hung Anh, Director of the Institute of Environmental Science, Engineering and Management.

Environment Agencies urged to complete report on vehicle emission control The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has urged relevant agencies to quickly complete the report on the implementation of the roadmap to apply emission standards to motor vehicles.

Environment Red-shanked douc released to the wild An individual of red-shanked douc was released into Bach Ma National Park in Phu Loc district, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on May 5.