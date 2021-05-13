Belgian firm joins domestic waste treatment project in Dong Nai
The Belgian-base multinational conglomerate Menart is cooperating with the Vietnamese industrial developer Sonadezi Corporation to build a waste treatment plant in the southern province of Dong Nai’s Vinh Cuu district.
A waste sorting and treatment assembly line made for the Vietnamese market by Menart (Photo: VNA)
The 7.1ha plant, which turns waste into compost, was put into a trial run last year. Located at an area for domestic and industrial waste treatment in Vinh Cuu’s Vinh Tan commune, it has a daily capacity of treating 450 tonnes of waste and can operate 8 hours a day.
About 80 percent of the organic waste received will be treated as compost, while about 5 percent of plastic bags are recovered, recycled, and reused.
Menart is in charge of supplying equipment for the project and works are underway to complete the waste sorting and composting equipment, among others, serving the operation expansion of the plant. Menart equipment for the project is made in Vietnam and Belgium, with the Belgian company sending its experts to Vietnam to study the local conditions.
Menart General Director Berengere Menart said she is confident in cooperation with Vietnam in the field, affirming her wish for further technology transfer collaboration with Vietnamese partners in environment and agriculture.
At Menart factory in Belgium (Photo: VNA)
Founded in 1961 with a focus on designing and manufacturing composting machines and waste sorting plants, Menart is now operating across 60 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and America.
The company has worked in Vietnam since the late 1990s and provided waste treatment equipment for plants in Dong Nai, Soc Trang, Kon Tum, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen, and Ha Nam./.