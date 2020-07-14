Business Tax policies must support firms to boost revenue: official The General Department of Taxation must hasten reforms to create a favourable environment for enterprises to recover their business from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was critical to increase tax revenue, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha has said.

Business Investing in automation to help logistics firms compete As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 14, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Fee reduction bolsters domestic automobile market After much anticipation, the Government has issued Decree No 70 on reducing registration fees on domestically-manufactured and assembled motor cars. With the resultant 50% cut in fees, car-owners will save tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of Vietnam dong if they buy a car this year.