Politics Webinar talks Paris Peace Accords’ impacts on Vietnam - US ties The US Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the US held a webinar on February 16 to look into impacts of the Paris Peace Accords, signed 50 years ago, on the two countries’ relations today.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, France's Le Havre eye stronger cooperation in seaport, education Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for visiting former French Prime Minister Edouarad Philipe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city, on February 16.

Politics Deputy FM attends World Government Summit, visits UAE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu attended the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 and visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he co-chaired the second deputy ministerial level political consultation, from February 13-15.