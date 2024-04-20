Culture - Sports Efforts to bring “Xam” singing closer to public A unique form of folk singing using a combination of spoken singing and music, with a history marked by ups and downs, “Xam” is experiencing a resurgence in many regions across the country, especially in the Red River Delta region, including Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Can Tho treats visitors to giant sizzling crepe at folk cake festival Visitors at the 11th Southern Traditional Cake Festival in Can Tho city were pleasantly surprised to witness 15 chefs come together to make a giant sizzling rice crepe with a diameter of up to 3 metres. The crepe was hailed as the largest ever seen in the Mekong Delta.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film wins highest award at Asian festival in Italy “Ben trong vo ken vang” (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell) by Vietnamese director Pham Thien An has won the best feature film award at the 21st Asian Film Festival held in Rome.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese canoeist wins gold medal at Asian championships Vietnamese canoeist Diep Thi Huong won a gold medal in the women’s 500m category at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships 2024, the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation said on April 19.