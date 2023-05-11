Society Seminar spotlights value of President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy A seminar took place in Hanoi on May 11, assessing the value of the legacy left by late President Ho Chi Minh.

The northern province of Nam Dinh has applied drastic measures to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) and strictly handle violations as part of efforts to join other coastal localities in removing the EC's "yellow card" against Vietnamese seafood exports.

A campaign seeking ideas for Hanoi's street decoration for 2023 has been launched by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts.

Hydroelectric reservoirs' water levels are lower than annual averages, according to a May 10 report from Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), and 10 are either close to or under the 'dead level'.