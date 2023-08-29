Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam resolutely opposes Taiwan’s live-fire drills in East Sea The organisation of live-fire drills in the waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) is a serious infringement upon Vietnam's territorial sovereignty over Truong Sa, said Pham Thu Hang, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 28.

Politics Kazakh Ambassador awarded friendship insignia Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” in recognition of his invaluable contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people.

Politics Prime Minister congratulates new Thai counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 28 cabled a letter of congratulations to Srettha Thavisin for being approved by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the country’s Prime Minister.