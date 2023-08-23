Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City’s leader receives Australian Foreign Minister Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen on August 23 hosted a reception for Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost front work cooperation among localities A conference to exchange experiences on front works and to review the implementation a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kon Tum province and Laos’s Attapeu and Sekong provinces on cooperation opened in Kon Tum on August 23.

Politics President hails visit by leader of Komeito party of Japan President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the ongoing visit by Chief Representative of Japan's Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, and believed that the trip would contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation.