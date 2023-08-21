Politics Substantial potential for Vietnam, Canada to advance relations: ambassador Vietnam and Canada have obtained numerous achievements in bilateral relations over the last 50 years, but there remains substantial potential for them to advance those ties, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the North American country Pham Vinh Quang.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Pacific Partnership 2023 - microcosm of US-Vietnam cooperation: Ambassador The US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) has been implemented in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen, featuring activities like school construction, medical training workshops, free surgeries for local residents, and musical exchanges, among others.