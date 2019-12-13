Society Vinh Phuc invests 8.2 million USD in upgrading bridges The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to invest 190 billion VND (8.2 million USD) in upgrading old bridges and building new ones crossing 34 canals.

Society Improving legal environment for foreign non-governmental work Improving the legal environment and creating favourable conditions for better reception, management, and use of aid from foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are needed to realise the target of poverty reduction and sustainable development, an official has said.

Society An Giang calls for WB’s support in sustainable development Chairman of the An Giang province People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh has called for more support from the WB for the locality to implement sustainable development projects.

Society Over 1,300 requests processed through national public service portal Four days after it was launched the national public service portal had by 4:00pm of December 12 been accessed by 2.3 million people, receiving 581 requests for supply of low- and middle-voltage power, 693 for driving licence swapping and international driving licence issuing, and 51 on re-issuing of health insurance cards.