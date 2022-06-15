Videos Public bicycles hoped to change travel habits in Hanoi Residents and tourists in Hanoi will soon have more options for getting around after the city’s authorities approved 200 public bicycle stations.

Society Vietnam joins 32nd International Fire Chiefs’ Association of Asia General Conference Major General Nguyen Tuan Anh, head of the Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security, has attended the 32nd General Conference of the International Association of Fire Chiefs of Asia (IFCAA) held in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

Society French locality eyes to boost cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang made a working tour of Montpellier city in Herault department of France’s Occitanie region from June 13-14 as part of the activities to promote cooperation between localities of the two countries.

Society Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in training administrative staff French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery on June 14 met with Vietnamese alumni who studied at the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) (national school of administration) of France, and important partners in charge of training and fostering senior Vietnamese cadres.