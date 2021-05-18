Anthony Roméo is designing a domestic waste treatment line, which will be installed in the southern province of Dong Nai, where his company has a cooperation project with Sonadezi Environment Joint Stock Company. The project aims to recycle domestic waste in the province into humus compost.

Menart, a family business established in 1961, specializes in the field of designing, manufacturing and installing machinery and equipment, which are used to produce organic fertilizer and to treat waste of different kinds. The company has projects in many countries in Europe, Africa, America and Asia. In Vietnam, Menart built waste treatment plants in many provinces, including Dong Nai, Soc Trang, Kon Tum, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen and Ha Nam.

At this workshop, Menart engineers will install and test parts of the waste treatment line before they are shipped to Vietnam.



The waste treatment plant, which specialises in recycling domestic waste into humus compost, covers 21.7 hectares. The plant conducted test run at the end of last year with a capacity of 450 tons per day. The plant is expected to help the rate of landfill wastes in Dong Nai go down to below 15%./.

VNA