President of the Vietnamese Association in Belgium, Huynh Cong My, hands over the donation of 1,200 face masks to the district of Ixelles in the Belgian capital Brussels. (Photo: VNA)



Brussels (VNA) - Christos Doulkeridis, Mayor of Ixelles, a district of the Belgian capital Brussels, expressed his sincere appreciation on March 17 of the Vietnamese community’s contribution to the local COVID-19 response.



Vietnamese people are truly part of the local community, Doulkeridis said when accepting 1,200 face masks donated to the district by the Vietnamese Association in Belgium.



Everyone must engage in the fight against this deadly pandemic, he continued, and the symbolic gesture made by the Vietnamese community shows that everyone can play a part in the fight with a very important tool, face masks, being an expression of mutual protection.



He also spoke highly of the sense of responsibility among Vietnamese people in Belgium, saying they have fully integrated into the local community.



President of the Vietnamese Association in Belgium, Huynh Cong My, who handed over the donated face masks, said Vietnamese people appreciate how the administrations of Ixelles and Brussels at large have supported their integration efforts.



Data from 2019 indicates that about 14,000 Vietnamese were living in Belgium at that time./.