Society Tra Vinh organises 3rd Vietnam-Japan cultural exchange programme The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh held the third Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange programme at Tra Vinh University on September 29.

Society Border defence forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol The A Pa Chai border guard station under the Border Guard Command of the northwestern province of Dien Bien, and the Qushui border police station under the Jiangcheng border management company of China, conducted a joint patrol on September 29.

Society HCM City requires 75,500-81,500 jobs in Q4 Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 75,500-81,500 more jobs in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Philippine crew member in distress brought ashore safely Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Da Nang on September 29 safely brought ashore a Philippine crew member who met with an accident at sea.