Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills

With blooming bell-shaped peach blossoms, Ba Na Hills in the central coastal city of Da Nang look more dazzling than ever.
VNA

  • Bell-shaped peach blossoms are grown in Da Nang city’s Ba Na Hills at an altitude of 1,400 metres (Photo: VNA)

  • The flowers look like pink bells that is why they are called bell-shaped peach blossoms (Photo: VNA)

  • Bell-shaped peach blossoms often bloom from January to March (Photo: VNA)

  • Bell-shaped peach blossoms shine their colourful beauty in the warm spring weather (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • Ba Na Hills in Da Nang city look more attractive with bell-shaped peach blossoms (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • The stunning beauty of bell-shaped peach blossoms has left a good impression on tourists (Photo: VNA)

Other albums