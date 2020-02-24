Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills
With blooming bell-shaped peach blossoms, Ba Na Hills in Da Nang city looks more dazzling than ever.
VNA
Ministry ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea (RoK), which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases over the last few days.
Hoi An among world’s most romantic places
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.
Ho Chi Minh City speeds up construction of key transport projects
2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion. The city’s transport department has been tasked with ensuring the progress of these projects so they can be put into operation as soon as possible in order to reduce traffic congestion.
Hanoians adorn home with wild pear blossoms
As a traditional custom, displaying flowers at home on early days of a lunar year is believed to bring good luck to the home owners. Having done exhibiting peach blossoms during the Lunar New Year holiday, Hanoians start buying pure white pear flowers to decorate their houses these days.
Khanh Hoa to restructure tourism, promote new products
The south central province of Khanh Hoa have stepped up efforts to promote new tourism markets to mitigate the fallout of the Covid-19 epidemic.
Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fears
The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).