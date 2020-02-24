Videos Hoi An among world’s most romantic places Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Quang Nam has been selected by the US Cable News Network (CNN) as one of the world’s 13 most romantic places to visit.

Videos Ho Chi Minh City speeds up construction of key transport projects 2020 will be an important year for Ho Chi Minh City with a number of strategic transport projects scheduled for completion. The city’s transport department has been tasked with ensuring the progress of these projects so they can be put into operation as soon as possible in order to reduce traffic congestion.

Videos Hanoians adorn home with wild pear blossoms As a traditional custom, displaying flowers at home on early days of a lunar year is believed to bring good luck to the home owners. Having done exhibiting peach blossoms during the Lunar New Year holiday, Hanoians start buying pure white pear flowers to decorate their houses these days.

Videos Khanh Hoa to restructure tourism, promote new products The south central province of Khanh Hoa have stepped up efforts to promote new tourism markets to mitigate the fallout of the Covid-19 epidemic.