Belt and Road Initiative boosts China-Malaysia ties
China and Malaysia on April 1 made the consensus that effective Belt and Road cooperation is pushing the bilateral ties into a new stage.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein at a press conference held after their meeting (Souce: CGTN)
Hanoi (VNA) – China and Malaysia on April 1 made the consensus that effective Belt and Road cooperation is pushing the bilateral ties into a new stage.
The agreement was made when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Nanping city, China’s Fujian province.
Wang said China is willing to work with Malaysia to continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to bring more benefits to the people of the two countries in the post-pandemic period.
He also expressed China's willingness to enhance cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and drug research with Malaysia, adding that the two sides should align their development strategies and enhance cooperation in multiple fields, including 5G, digital economy and modern agriculture.
Hussein appreciated China's help in fighting the pandemic. He also said Malaysia hopes to learn from China's experience in COVID-19 prevention and control, and to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, investment, and food security under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative./.