On a weekend morning, Ben Thanh Market seems busier as tourists come to visit and shop. Among them are many foreigners, including visitors from Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Nearly all stalls inside the market are now back in operation. The sale has also gradually recovered.

Ben Thanh Market welcomes nearly 2,000 visitors every day, and double on weekends, with international visitors accounting for about 60 percent. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the sale increased 20-30 percent.

The fact that Ben Thanh Market is bustling once more is not only a source of joy for small businesses but also a sign that Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector is gradually recovering and ready to welcome visitors./.

VNA