Ben Tre develops marine economy
Ben Tre, (VNA) – With a 65-km long coastline running through three districts and a special economic zone (SEAZ) of nearly 20,000 sq.km, the southern province of Ben Tre has advantages for developing the sea-based economy.
Aware of the local natural strength, the provincial Party Committee issued Resolution 04-NQ/TU dated January 29, 2021 on developing the province’s sea-oriented economy, with attention paid to wind power and sea-based aquaculture.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be Sau, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved the planning for 19 wind power projects with total capacity of 1,007.7 MW.
Among those projects, five were put into operation before October 31, 2021, with combined capacity of 93.05 MW, and four others are under construction.
The remaining 10 are still in the phase of completing procedures.
At the same time, Ben Tre is carrying out several power transmission projects, such as the Thanh Phu-Mo Cay Nam 220kV line, the Phu Thuan-Binh Dai, Ba Tri-Binh Thanh and Ben Tre-An Hiep 110kV lines and the Phu Thuan and An Hiep transformer stations.
Be Sau said the wind power projects are expected to bolster local socio-economic development.
He added that however, investors in wind power are facing difficulties due to the expiration of the policy on preferential prices for offshore wind power.
The People’s Committee of Ben Tre has asked the Government to early issue a new wind power price policy so that investors can go ahead with their projects.
Regarding aquaculture, Ben Tre plans to expand the area of hi-tech shrimp farming in brackish water to 4,000 ha by 2025.
A number of companies will participate in the implementation of this plan, such as CP Vietnam and Minh Phu.
In the first months of 2022, the aquaculture sector has seen stable development, with the acreage of aquaculture expanding by 4.62 percent year on year to 45,503 ha. Total aquatic output was estimated at 190,472 tonnes, equivalent to 99.49 percent of the figure of the same period last year.
In particular, hi-tech shrimp farming acreage stood at 2,000 ha, producing 20,620 tonnes, up 14.6 percent year on year.
Dao Cong Thuong, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thanh Phu district, said his district has around 800ha of hi-tech shrimp farming. He said the model has a productivity 3.5 times higher than that of intensive farming and 20 times that of the semi-intensive model.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Duc Tho stressed that the provincial authorities will focus on removing obstacles and difficulties for enterprises and facilitating production and business, towards the goal of an economic growth of 8-8.5 percent.
The province will also look for resources to implement 11 key infrastructure projects, including the Rach Mieu 2 and the Phu Thuan industrial park.
Ben Tre will submit LNG-fuelled power projects in the province to the government for inclusion into the national power planning.
The province will also draft a programme on developing fishing and take measures to improve fishery logistics services./.
