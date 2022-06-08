Business Solutions proposed to improve int’l railway transport service The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors and localities in considering and handling recommendations of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on how to better the capacity of international railway transport serving import and export activities.

Business Vietnam’s rubber exports rise sharply Vietnam exported around 110,000 tonnes of rubber worth 181 million USD in May, up 40.4 percent in volume and 27.9 percent in value against the previous month.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on June 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 8, unchanged from the previous day.

Business HCM City drives transport infrastructure to speed economic recovery Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a programme that seeks to restore capital resources for investment in transport infrastructure to drive socio-economic recovery and growth for 2022 – 2025.