The province has been focusing on seizing its advantages to develop tour packages, including ecotourism, river-based tourism, sight-seeing at historic and cultural relics, community-based tourism and leisure tourism.

Tan Phu commune in Chau Thanh district is a paradise of tropical fruits in Ben Tre with numerous plantations growing durian, mangosteen, lanzones, jackfruit, longan and others.

Fruit farms in Tan Phu are coordinating with each other to provide visitors with a greater variety of fruits to enjoy. Travelers here can also have a taste of local cuisine with various unique dishes, from chicken porridge, giant gourami to snail sashimi.

In the coming time, Ben Tre plans to take more measures for tourism recovery. The province will continue promoting itself as a safe, friendly and quality destination; and accelerate cooperation with other cities and provinces to develop tourism./.

VNA