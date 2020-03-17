Ben Tre has more than 8,000 hectares of green-skin pomelo, of which only 10% are linked to value chains. Local farmers need to utilize and participate in value chains to have stable output and focus on improving the quality and value of their product.



Along with promoting the effectiveness of certificate of geographical indication for Ben Tre’s green grapefruit, farmers, cooperatives and enterprises need to work closely together. This will help create a sustainable development value chain, bringing the best results for both farmers and businesses./.

VNA