Illustrative image (Source: dulichmuaheviet.vn)

- A wide range of fruits are on placed on display at the 18th safe and fresh fruit festival, which kicked off in Cho Lach district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, on June 5.The 5-day festival features 15 fruit booths and five food stalls. The highlight of the event is a fruit buffet area.Many key products of Hung Khanh Trung B, Binh Thanh, Long Thoi, Hoa Nghia, Son Dinh, Vinh Binh and Phu Phung communes and Cho Lach town are also brought at the festival.Contests of fruit and farm products, and a workshop on tourism development potential in Cho Lach and Ben Tre in general will be arranged in the framework of the festival.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Lap said the festival helps promote exchange and experience sharing, and enhance supply-demand chains among enterprises, traders and farmers in and outside the province.The event aims to find and select precious varieties of fruits and farm products, thus building orientations for economic development and production in the locality, he added.-VNA