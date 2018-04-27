The ABCD Mekong startup festival for young people begins in Ben Tre province on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

– The ABCD Mekong startup festival for young people was held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on April 27.Ben Tre is the first province to host the festival. The ABCD Mekong includes three provinces and one city, namely An Giang, Ben Tre, Can Tho and Dong Thap.The event was designed to connect outstanding startups in the region, share startup experiences and attract investment in local youth’s startup initiatives.The two-day festival features various activities such as an exhibition of startup products from the ABCD localities, the first ABCD startup contest themed “Connection-Innovation”, the introduction of local cuisine and exchange programme entitled “startup aspiration”.Under the Government’s direction, a line-up of startup plans and programmes have been built in the four Mekong Delta localities to facilitate the youth’s startups. Those comprise An Giang startup programme, startup and business development programme in Ben Tre province, startup plan in Can Tho city and Dong Thap province’s plan to become a startup locality in the Mekong Delta.On this occasion, Ben Tre will also hold a conference to review its two-year implementation of the startup and business development programme; a seminar on improving startup consultancies and building startup consultancy network in Ben Tre province and a workshop on capital for startups and commercialisation of startup products.-VNA