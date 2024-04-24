Society Dien Bien Phu Victory highlighted at symposium in Israel The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 23 hosted a symposium to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024), with the participation of members of the Arab council of foreign relations, local scholars, and officials from Vietnamese representative offices in the country.

Videos Youngsters join hands to preserve traditional outfits With a desire to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional outfits, youngsters from the Department of Journalism and Writing at the University of Hanoi Culture organised an arts programme reviving the clothing of the later Le Dynasty, attracting students from various universities around the capital.

Society Ten imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people's administration The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 23 announced sentences on a group of individuals engaging in activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration under provisions 1 and 2, Article 109 of the Criminal Code.