Politics Hanoi seeks ways to boost multifaceted cooperation with Israel Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on February 15 held a working session with a delegation of Israeli entrepreneurs led by Einat Halevy Levin, President of the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.

Politics Tree-planting ceremony marks Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations anniversary A tree-planting ceremony was held on February 15 in Israel’s Ashdod city to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations.