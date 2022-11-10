Ben Tre province donates 15,000 seedlings to Truong Sa island district
Green trees on Sinh Ton island. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Navy Region 4 High Command has received 15,000 seedlings of fruit trees donated by Van Thien Thanh – an establishment specialising in providing seedlings in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.
The seedlings will be planted on islands in Khanh Hoa province's Truong Sa district and in units of the region.
Donated seedlings will be transported to Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)The donation is an annual event of the People's Committee of Ben Tre to expand the coverage of trees in the district and on the Cam Ranh Peninsula.
More than 32,000 seedlings of various kinds have so far been sent to Truong Sa, covering about 45% of its area./.