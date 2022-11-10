Environment World Bank highly evaluates Vietnam’s climate projects A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha attended an event regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change held by the World Bank Group (WBG) on November 8.

Environment US pledges support to Vietnam in just energy transition US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on November 7 affirmed support to Vietnam in just energy transition and climate change response.

Environment Endangered turtles, tortoises found in Thanh Hoa nature reserve Some 15 big-headed turtles and 10 impressed tortoises have been found at the Pu Hu Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a two-year project starting in 2020.