The Plant Protection and Cultivation Sub-department in Ben Tre province has said it is working with local farmers, cooperatives, and businesses to grant planting area codes to create the best possible conditions for the shipment of green-skin pomelo to the US and even to Europe and China.

Work on setting criteria for standardised growing areas has been basically completed.

Ben Tre currently has about 9,440 hectares growing green pomelo, with an annual output of nearly 90,000 tonnes.

In addition to the implementation of solutions to develop the domestic market, Ben Tre Province has always focused on the promotion of export activities, especially exports to major markets such as the US./.

VNA