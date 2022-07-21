Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

At the same time, the department has assisted local businesses and the coconut sector in general to promote domestic consumption, and provided consultation for the People’s Committee in investment attraction in the field.With 77,000 hectares of coconut, Ben Tre earns 350 million USD each year from coconut exports, making up around 30 percent of its total export revenue.The local agricultural sector urged farmers to expand organic coconut farming which now accounts for only 20.7 percent of the total area, and participate in cooperatives to develop large-scale material areas./.