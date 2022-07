Xiem, a speciality coconut grown for juice in Ben Tre province (Photo: VNA)

The southern province of Ben Tre , known as Vietnam’s coconut capital, is seeking ways to support local farmers to sell coconut products amid dropping prices.Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be said his department has proposed the provincial People’s Committee ask for support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in this regard.The department has helped exporters join trade promotion delegations to foreign countries like Turkey, Israel, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Japan in order to meet big distributors there.Local firms have also been supported to ship their products to China, the official said, adding that a number of workshops on cross-border e-commerce will be held in early August to boost the export of coconut products.