Ben Tre’s export turnover up nearly 14 percent in H1 (Source: VNA)

- Export turnover of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre reached nearly 591 million USD in the first half of 2019, up 13.85 percent from the same period last year and equivalent to 50.94 percent of the yearly plan.According to Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Le Van Khe, of the export value, 361 million USD came from the Asian market, up 8.37 percent year on year.Main export products of the locality see stable growth in both volume and value compared to the same period last year, with textiles and footwear increasing by 41.3 percent; handbag, 43.32 percent; electronic products and spare part, 31.58 percent; and coconut cream, 21.27 percent.Khe said key export enterprises in Ben Tre witnessed stable and effective operation, with exporting many products to foreign markets, including aquatic products, coconut cream, canned coconut milk.Besides, local firms have been active in seeking new markets.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Lap, the locality’s export turnover is expected to hit 1.16 billion USD in the year.Local authorities will continue to pay attention to removing difficulties facing local enterprises in export their products, and supporting them in implementing regulations on export-import management and enhancing international integration ability.Ben Tre will also focus on developing key products such as coconut, green-skin pomelo, durian and mangosteen.According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Ben Tre’s exports have made inroads into 123 countries and territories in the world, with Asian nations are key markets.-VNA