Society EU-funded project to boost urban infrastructure’s climate resilience An EU and French-funded project was launched on May 27 to improve the climate resilience of urban infrastructure in four northern central provinces of Vietnam.

Society Australia, Vietnam work together on gender equality for stronger economies The Australian-funded Gender Responsive Equitable Agriculture and Tourism (GREAT) programme hosted a symposium, Engaging Women in Markets – Scaling up Local Successes Nationwide, in Hanoi on May 27.

Society International accreditation helps to improve higher education quality Domestic and foreign experts discussed the value and benefits of international accreditation and recognition for higher education at a forum held in Hanoi on May 27.

Society Vietnam pushes for better legal framework against discrimination based on sexual orientation Vietnam has been pushing for legal reforms to provide suitable regulatory framework against all types of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a workshop in Hanoi on May 27.