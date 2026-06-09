Society

Berlin tram stop renamed “Dong Xuan”, honouring Vietnamese community’s contributions

Earlier this year, BVG announced that Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district administration had approved the renaming of the tram stop in front of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre from “Herzbergstr./Industriegebiet” to “Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan”.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the cerenomy to rename a tram stop to Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at the cerenomy to rename a tram stop to Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Berlin on June 8 to officially rename a tram stop to “Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan”, recognising the successful integration and enduring contributions of the Vietnamese community in Germany while marking a new milestone in Vietnam-Germany friendship and cooperation.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh and his spouse, Nguyen Van Hien, General Director of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre in Berlin, Berlin Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection and the Environment Ute Bonde, Lichtenberg District Mayor Martin Schaefer, representatives of the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG), along with local authorities, associations, businesses, and members of the Vietnamese community.

Earlier this year, BVG announced that Berlin city authorities and the Lichtenberg district administration had approved the renaming of the tram stop in front of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre from “Herzbergstr./Industriegebiet” to “Herzbergstr./Dong-Xuan”.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Thanh said the tram stop bearing the name “Dong Xuan” is more than a new location on Berlin’s transport network. It is also recognition of the Vietnamese community’s positive integration and long-standing contributions to the city, where many Vietnamese have built their lives and regard as their second home.

He congratulated the Vietnamese community and the Dong Xuan Trade Centre for their persistent efforts to gain support from local authorities and residents, helping to make the name “Dong Xuan” an official part of Berlin’s urban landscape.

Bonde described the renaming as a clear acknowledgement of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the German capital. She highlighted the role of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre as a hub connecting generations of Vietnamese people in Germany and noted that transport stations not only serve passengers but also reflect the stories and values of a city.

According to the Berlin Senator, the decision sends a clear message that “Dong Xuan is part of Berlin”, closely linked to the city’s identity and daily life.

The renaming follows more than a decade of advocacy supported by the Vietnamese Embassy, the Vietnamese community in Berlin and local authorities. Representatives of Lichtenberg district and BVG said the move reflects appreciation for the Vietnamese community and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the development of the Dong Xuan Trade Centre and local Vietnamese residents.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin, Hien expressed pride at the decision, saying the name “Dong Xuan” symbolises not only Vietnam-Germany friendship but also serves as a bridge helping German people better understand Vietnam, its people and culture.

Matthias Wetzel, a German friend of Vietnam, said tram stops preserve a city’s memories and identity. The presence of “Dong Xuan” on Berlin’s public transport network, he added, is a vivid symbol of the strong friendship and fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Germany./.

VNA
#Berlin #Dong Xuan Trade Centre #Vietnamese community #Vietnam-Germany friendship #Germany Germany
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The meeting between the delegation from Military Hospital 175 and Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung at Leipzig City Hall (Photo: VNA)

Healthcare cooperation shines in Vietnam – Germany ties

The partnership between Military Hospital 175 and medical institutions in Leipzig has been recognised as a highlight of Vietnam – Germany healthcare cooperation, as well as of the sister-city relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Leipzig.

See more

After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong rolls out peak drive against IUU fishing

The provincial People’s Committee has directed agencies and localities to carry out a comprehensive review of documentation and data, while strictly handling violations during the peak enforcement period.

The “VPJ Networking 5 – Rookie to Ready: Smart Connections, Stronger Journeys” draws a large number of Vietnamese students and professionals from across Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Networking event supports career growth for Vietnamese youth in Japan

As one of the VPJ’s signature community programmes, the gathering created opportunities for young Vietnamese to engage with experienced professionals who have established successful careers in Japan. Participants gained first-hand insights into career planning, workplace culture and life in the country, while interacting directly with speakers through open discussions.

Delegates vote to approve the congress's agenda Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union convenes in Hanoi

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era.

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.

Nguyen Mai Khanh Chi, a student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy drives Vietnamese students in Hong Kong to deepen ties

Nguyen Nhan Tri, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University, committed to continuous learning and self-improvement to carry forward the spirit of previous generations, adding that each stage of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey shaped his political thought, moral values and lifestyle, which remain principles that guide many Vietnamese today.

PM Le Minh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

The PM affirmed that safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers is not only a social mandate but also an important foundation to raise productivity, enhance business efficiency, and sharpen economic competitiveness.

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra and officials offer incense at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Excavation for war remains begins in Quang Ngai

Y Ngoc, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, said the mission aims to conduct definitive excavation and verification to bring home the remains of martyrs from Regiment 24A, the B3 Front, Special Forces Battalion 406, and Infantry Battalion 304, who fell during the 1968 Tet Offensive.