Best conditions must be created for people to return to hometown for Tet: Official
Localities must create optimal conditions for people to return to their hometowns during the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival, Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said at a regular press conference of the Government on January 28.
A bus station in HCM City is crowded with people waiting for coaches to return to their hometowns for Tet holidays. (Photo: VNA)
Son said as the Prime Minister has ordered localities to not issue their own regulations for the returnees without approval of authorised agencies, they must strictly adhere to regulations of the Government and the Ministry of Health.
“The Government's viewpoint is to create the best conditions for people to return to their hometowns to welcome Tet and the PM has repeated the matter in meetings”, he stressed.
Inspections showed that the situations have been improved in localities, he said, urging them to continue staying vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 74 million people in the country have now been fully inoculated, while around 79 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. 27 million people have been boosted with a third dose./.