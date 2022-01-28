Society Programme on socio-economic recovery, development set to be issued before Tet A programme on socio-economic recovery and development is set to be issued before the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on February 1 this year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to open on lunar year’s last day The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will be open to the public on January 31 (the last day of the lunar year), the Management Board of the site has announced.

Society Peach blossom gardens in Ha Tinh crowed ahead of Tet Favourable weather and soil conditions give central Ha Tinh province the opportunity to grow peach blossoms. Many localities in the province have developed large-scale peach blossom villages, bringing in a source of income for growers whenever Tet comes around.

Society Over 75 percent of students to return to school ater Tet More than 17.12 million, or 75.71 percent of the total pupils and students nationwide, are likely to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 7 after Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.