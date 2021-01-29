Best conditions possible provided to foreign media during Congress: Spokesperson
Hanoi (VNA) - Different plans have been designed to respond to all circumstances, including a worst-case scenario, that could happen to reporters as they cover the ongoing 13th National Party Congress amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Hang said that sub-committees in charge of preparations for the congress as well as the Press Centre drew up different scenarios for foreign media before the congress opened.
In the best-case scenario, foreign media come to Vietnam to cover the event. However, in the context of restricted travel policies in many countries amid the occurrence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, those who cannot enter Vietnam are supported in covering the event online, she said.
More than 500 reporters and technicians from more than 200 media outlets, including 191 domestic and 26 foreign, are covering the 13th National Party Congress on-site, while close to 100 reporters from 84 international news agencies and media outlets are following the country’s biggest political event remotely.
The spokesperson said that over the last two days, as new COVID-19 cases have been found in certain localities, domestic and foreign media at the event have been tested for the virus three times.
Foreign reporters have been asked to implement preventive measures against COVID-19 while at the Press Centre, including wearing face masks and washing their hands before entering, she said, adding that all have acted in good faith.
Foreign media has praised Vietnam’s achievements in maintaining political stability and economic development over the past five years, Hang said, along with the country’s achievements in external relations and bolstering its international role and position.
She said that another issue drawing attention of overseas Vietnamese and the international media is corruption prevention and fighting. In articles on the congress, many foreign media agencies and newspapers highlighted the significance of the congress sketching out orientations for the next five years and a vision to 2045.
They said that based on the foundation laid by the country’s achievements over the years and the political determination of the congress, Vietnam will continue to make an important imprint in the region and the world, Hang added./.