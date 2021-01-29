Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Foreign media has praised Vietnam’s achievements in maintaining political stability and economic development over the past five years, Hang said, along with the country’s achievements in external relations and bolstering its international role and position.She said that another issue drawing attention of overseas Vietnamese and the international media is corruption prevention and fighting. In articles on the congress, many foreign media agencies and newspapers highlighted the significance of the congress sketching out orientations for the next five years and a vision to 2045.They said that based on the foundation laid by the country’s achievements over the years and the political determination of the congress, Vietnam will continue to make an important imprint in the region and the world, Hang added./.