Business Cham Islands’ bird's nest products get GI certification After four years of preparations, the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam has granted Geographical Indication (GI) to the Cham Islands bird’s nest products.

Business Fruit exports to the US thrive Vietnam’s fruit exports reached about 1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year. Of the figure, exports to the US - Vietnam’s 4cond-largest fruit and vegetable market - accounted for 30 percent. The market’s potential is expected to grow in the time to come.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth likely to expand 6.7 pct in 2021: ADB Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to rebound to 6.7 percent this year despite the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in nearby countries, and rise to 7 percent in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2021 to offer discounts up to 100 percent The Vietnam Grand Sale 2021 will take place nationwide from July 1 to 31, with discounts of up to 100 percent, heard a press conference in Hanoi on April 28.