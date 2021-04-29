Best design ideas for VinFast’s global showrooms announced
Nine most excellent design ideas at the VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 were recently honoured at Times Square, New York City.
The showroom design by Vicky Daroca (Photo: VNA)
Nearly 1,000 entries from 90 countries were sent to the contest, held by the Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25 to February 25. The event drew the enthusiastic participation of designers from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Vietnam.
VinFast CEO Thai Thi Thanh Hai said “We are very happy that the contest attracted designers from all over the world, who show a similarity with VinFast in creativity, and desire to break the limit to create the best outcomes. This encourages VinFast to gain more confidence to win the hearts of global customers”.
According to VDAS President Ho Tan Duong, the best entries had to feature a standout design concept, sharpest rendition of VinFast brand and feasibility.
The first prize worth 30,000 USD went to US designer Vicky Daroca. The remaining eight designers were presented the second prize, each valued 1,750 USD.
Giving evaluations on Daroca’s design, President of Asia-Pacific Design Award Patrick Fong said that there are almost no boundaries in Daroca’s work, which clearly shows a strong state of freedom, and consistency in creative interpretation.
“Such a spatial arrangement that brings contentment experience to customers every time they visit”, he added.
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup, one of Asia's leading conglomerates, is Vietnam’s only indigenous car brand, and currently makes the Lux SA2.0, Lux A2.0 and Fadil.
It has researched and developed the first three-level 3-4 Autonomous Smart EV models with 30 smart features, underlining its vision to become a global smart electric mobility company./.