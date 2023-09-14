The contest, in its sixth edition, was launched by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and received more than 4,600 entries from photographers both at home and abroad.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang stressed that the awards aims to honour outstanding photographers and their outstanding creative works.

She said that this year’s event received enthusiastic responses from journalists and photographers, making practical contributions to the development of photojournalism and the Vietnamese revolutionary press in general.

This year’s entries touch upon all aspects of the social life, as well as reflecting Vietnam’s achievements in national construction and defence.

Best photos selected from the contest are being displayed at the VNA’s headquarters at 5 Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hanoi./.

VNA