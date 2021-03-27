Health Vietnam records five new COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam recorded five new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 26, including two illegal entrants in southern Binh Duong province and norther port city of Hai Phong and three imported, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Deputy PM gets trial jab of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac on March 26 received the jabs of Vietnamese-made COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, as part of the second phase of human trials.

Health Minister warns of possible new COVID-19 wave Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long warned of the risk of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country at a meeting on March 26.