Better control of illegal immigration to prevent COVID-19
The standing board of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control convenes a meeting in Hanoi on March 26(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – It is crucial to strengthen the management of immigration activities in border localities, while increasing support measures and cooperation with the localities, heard a meeting of the standing board of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on March 26.
According to representative from the Ministry of Health, after six consecutive days with no new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections, on March 25, Vietnam saw two new cases who entered illegally the country.
The ministry asked localities related to the new cases to promptly trace people having close contacts with the patients and give them testing.
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long underlined the need for border localities to work hader to supervise entry activities and draw out scenarios for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and treatment, minimising impacts on socio-economic situation and locals.
Along with following the Ministry's Health's 5K message, people were advised to actively report cases of people returning from pandemic-hit areas or foreign countries who fail to make health declarations.
The board asked ministries, sectors and localities to create conditions for those who wish to enter Vietnam after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots, with the strict implementation of preventive measures.
Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, border guards of the northern province of Lao Cai have coordinated with their Chinese counterpart to strengthening patrol along the shared border.
Vietnamese and Chinese patrolling forces have set up nine joint teams to prevent and combat cross-border crimes and end illegal immigration activities.
Also on March 26, the northern province of Hai Duong – the largest hotspot of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, removed the lockdown for its last location - the Van Xa resident area in Nguyen Ai Quoc ward of Hai Duong city./.