Business Vietnam’s economy lures New Zealand exporters Vietnam is emerging as a good option for Kiwi exporters looking to diversify where they sell their goods, said New Zealand’s new site 1news.co.nz in a recent article.

Business Import demand should be reviewed to boost rice export to ASEAN market: experts There is still room for Vietnamese exports to grow in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market, including rice, the country's major export. However, it is necessary for enterprises to review the import demand of each country, pay attention to brand building as well as enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese rice, experts said.

Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported at a press conference on June 29.

Business HCM City’s economy continues strong recovery momentum Ho Chi Minh City’s economy has seen a steady revival and is on course to return to pre-COVID levels, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on June 29.