Better policies needed to develop ocean economy
Appropriate policies and regulations are needed to help fully exploit the untapped potential in developing the maritime economy, which plays an essential role in the socio-economic development of Vietnam, according to insiders.
Cua Viet Seaport in the central province of Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Appropriate policies and regulations are needed to help fully exploit the untapped potential in developing the maritime economy, which plays an essential role in the socio-economic development of Vietnam, according to insiders.
One of the challenges of ocean management is how best to promote sustainable development goals within the maritime economy.
According to Dr Ta Dinh Thi, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment and former Director of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI), Vietnam's marine economic development is still unsustainable and not well linked with social development and environmental protection.
Serious pollution and environmental incidents have been reported in some waters and coastal areas, while plastic waste pollution has become an urgent problem, he said, adding that country is also facing an imbalanced maritime ecosystem, degrading biodiversity, and excessive exploitation of marine resources.
Vietnam's marine science and technology resources remain limited, while businesses face difficulties accessing new production technologies due to high costs.
These factors limit the exploration and exploitation of marine resources.
Based on the need for sustainable development of the national marine economy, Vietnam issued Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW in 2018, on a strategy for the sustainable development of the marine economy to 2030.
Under the resolution, attention has been paid to promoting sustainable development of the marine economy based on blue growth, conservation of biodiversity and marine ecosystems.
It will also ensure the balance between economic and natural ecosystems, conservation and development, and the interests of coastal and land-locked localities; strengthening linkage and restructuring industries towards improving productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness; tapping the potential and advantages of the sea to create motivation for national economic development.
The resolution also clearly states the goal of sustainable marine economic development by 2030, in which the marine economic sector will make up about 10% of the country's GDP.
The economies of the 28 coastal cities and provinces are estimated to account for 65-70% of GDP, while the marine economic sector will see sustainable development according to international standards.
The resolution also sets out "breakthroughs" focusing on perfecting the institution for sustainable development of the marine economy; integrating and unifying the management for developing the sea economy; promoting science and technology development and training high-quality marine human resources; and developing concerted infrastructure, and transport networks connecting major economic centres of the country, industrial parks, urban areas, coastal areas and seaports.
Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Chu Hoi, Vice President of the Vietnam Fisheries Society, said the development of the sea economy required continued institutional reforms such as building a marine economic development plan to determine the long-term direction for exploiting marine resources, protecting the marine environment, and ensuring sustainable development of the maritime sector.
He emphasised the need for consistency in managing the marine economic development among ministries, sectors and central and local management agencies; and to speed up information systems on marine resources and the environment.
Ocean development is important for the socio-economic development of the country. To achieve higher goals such as the country's commitment to becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050, Vietnam needs to use the opportunities to sustainably develop the marine economy and protect marine resources for future development./.