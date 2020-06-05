This enterprise specializes in manufacturing footwear for export to Europe. Its workers are constantly exposed to toxic glue and chemicals, but in recent years the company has introduced a host of solutions to improve workplace hygiene and safety.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, many enterprises were forced to suspend operations and reduce employee numbers. Disease prevention and control, together with ensuring working conditions, are what companies are now focusing on to encourage workers to stay.

Ensuring workplace safety and the physical and mental health of employees plays a significant role in businesses resuming operations following the COVID-19 pandemic./.

