Bicycle parade, film screening celebrate Vietnam-Laos ties
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Phrabang, Laos provincial Department of Information, Culture and Tourism jointly held a bicycle parade and a film screening about historical traditions between Vietnam and Laos.
The events, part of activities to celebrate the Lao-Vietnamese Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, aim to promote the solidarity and cultural exchange between people of the two countries.
During the parade, participants wore the traditional costume of their ethnic group to honour their cultural identity.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Laos Kieu Thi Hang Phuc said that the activity is expected to help deepen the sentiments that the two peoples give each other, and popularise the great traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries to people of both sides and international friends.
She underlined that the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries is a priceless treasure of the two Parties, States and nation that need preserving, protecting, reinforcing and transferring to younger generations.
Within the framework of the event, three documentary films on the history of ties between Vietnam and Laos will be screened in the evening of the same day./.