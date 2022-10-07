Culture - Sports Art photos featuring contemporary life displayed The achievements of photographers from the past two years are on display at an exhibition in downtown Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Film director Tran Van Thuy wins Grand Prize of Bui Xuan Phai Awards Film director Tran Van Thuy won the Grand Prize of the 15th Bui Xuan Phai – For Love of Hanoi Awards during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Hanoi on October 6.

Culture - Sports Talented chefs show off skills at Da Nang competition The Da Nang Chef Talent Competition 2022 opened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on October 6, attracting 30 chefs of 15 teams from local popular hotels and resorts.