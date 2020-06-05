Dương Ái Bình is a frequent customer of this bicycle sharing service in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province. It allows him to rent a bike and quickly pay via a mobile phone app.

With multiple bicycle stations, customers can return them easily so that they are constantly available. This encourages use, contributing to joint efforts in environmental protection.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has approved the pilot implementation of bicycle sharing services in central Hoan Kiem district./.

VNA