People use bicyle-sharing service in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - As many as 62,000 people, have used the bicycle-sharing service in Ho Chi Minh during the one-month trial period, according to Do Ba Dan, chairman of Tri Nam Group, the investor of the project.



The service is especially popular at the weekend with most of the customers being young people, aged between 18-40 years old, he said.



22-year-old Nguyen Thu Ha, a resident of Phu Nhuan district, said she often rents a bike to pedal around the city’s central area.



"It likes doing an exercise while helping relax the mind after a stressful working time," Ha said.



The service was launched by the city’s Department of Transport (DoT) and Tri Nam Group on December 16, 2021 on a pilot basis in District 1 to encourage an alternative, greener method of transport in the southern metropolis.



The Tri Nam Group has set up 43 bike rental spots in District 1 near areas of interest such as tourist sites, parks and bus stops. Around 400 bikes are available.



The pilot public bicycle rental service will be available in 12 months. Prices start at 5,000 VND (0.22 USD) for 30 minutes, with an hour costing 10,000 VND (0.44 USD). To rent a bike, users need to download the TNGO mobile application and set up accounts. The app can be used to unlock a bike at any rental spot by scanning the QR code.



Users can use the bikes to travel around the city, and return them at any rental spot in the district. Rentals can be paid through bank transfer, credit card or direct deposit via the app.



Earlier, Director of the municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said if successful, the service may be expanded to HCM City’s other districts, such as District 3, Phu My Hung and Thu Thiem new urban areas./.