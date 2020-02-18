Business Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on February 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Ca Mau airport planned to serve 1 million passengers per year The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) is planning to upgrade the capacity of Ca Mau airport in the southernmost province of the same name to serve 1 million passengers per year by 2030.

Business HCM City speeds up construction of metro line No. 1 Two underground packages CP1a and CP1b of the metro line No. 1 project between Ben Thanh Market and Suoi Tien Tourist Park in Ho Chi Minh was connected with each other on February 17.