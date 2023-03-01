Business Hanoi's CPI increases 0.49% in February The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in February rose 0.49% over January and 2.41% compared to the same period last year, the capital city's Department of Statistics reported.

Business Vietnam speeds up digitalisation in trade promotion activities Digitalising trade promotion activities and the application of information technology are important aspects of the country’s strategy for building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Horticultural expo draws in over 200 brands HortEx Vietnam 2023, the fifth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1.

Business Dong Nai's export turnover drops 28%​ in two months Export turnover of the southern province of Dong Nai saw a sharp decline against the same period in the past several years due to high inflation in developed countries and slow consumption, the provincial Statistics Office revealed on March 1.