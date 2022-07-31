Business Vietnam posts two-fold growth in agricultural trade surplus in 7 months Vietnam's import-export value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 58.3 billion USD in the first seven months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Book on Danish market published The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark, in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia, published a book on the Danish market with the aim to support Vietnamese companies in taking advantage of opportunities brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost their exports to the country.

Business PM inspects stagnant steel project in Thai Nguyen Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 inspected the progress of the second phase of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant extension project (TISCO 2) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 31.