Society Citizen protection measures adopted following incident in Cambodia A clash occurred in Phnom Penh on July 29, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old Vietnamese citizen, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Society Vietnam Summer Camp 2023: Young OVs visit Thua Thien-Hue More than 100 overseas Vietnamese (OV) youth toured the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 29 and 30, after 11 days exploring their home country as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 programme.

Society WIPO supports disability empowerment, cultural preservation in Vietnam The homepage of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) recently posted an article to praise Kymviet Space, a Vietnamese handicraft production and trading establishments founded by people with disabilities to create jobs for people with disabilities in the country.