Culture - Sports Khmer culture at Xiem Can pagoda The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Culture - Sports Dossiers on intangible heritages built to seek UNESCO recognition Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with relevant agencies on the preparation of dossiers on two of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritages for UNESCO recognition.

Culture - Sports Hue national quintessence during 19th century: Symposium New research into the former imperial capital of Hue during the 19th century as regards architecture, politics, military affairs, culture, and social affairs was released at a symposium on June 10.