Culture - Sports Miss Spring 2023 honours Vietnamese beauty, culture in Europe Miss Spring 2023, which honours the beauty of Vietnamese women and promotes Vietnamese culture to international friends, has been held in Paris after a three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports Con Son-Kiep Bac Spring Festival kicks off The Con Son-Kiep Bac Spring Festival opened at Con Son-Kiep Bac special national relic site in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong on February 6, along with a ceremony to commemorate the 689th death anniversary of Huyen Quang - the third progenitor of the Truc Lam Zen sect.

Culture - Sports Spring festival to showcase cultural identities The Festival of Spring Colours is taking place at the Vietnam Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism throughout February with a series of traditional cultural activities.

Culture - Sports Hoi An's full moon festival named intangible heritage The annual Nguyen Tieu Festival on the 15th of lunar January in Hoi An, central Quang Nam province, has been recognised as a National Intangible Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.