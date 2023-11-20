Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos present flowers to the school. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane on November 20 held a ceremony to celebrate Vietnamese Teacher’s Day (November 20, 1982-2023).

Teachers and students joined a musical performance to express their best wishes to the school's teachers.

Principal Sivanheuang Phengkhammay said that each teacher in the school not only teaches students but also joins in promoting the Vietnamese culture and the great solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane gave 51 gifts worth 18,360 USD totally to teachers.

An art performance at the celebration of Vietnamese Teacher's Day at the school. (Photo: VNA)

The school, formerly known as Nguyen Du I and Nguyen Du II primary schools, is a place for children of Vietnamese expatriates in Vientiane to study the Lao national curriculum along with the Vietnamese language.



In 2005, the Vietnamese Party, State and Government offered over 500,000 USD in funding to build the school, with two three-story buildings and 39 classrooms on a site of over 10,000 sq.m provided by the Lao Government. After three years of construction, the school was inaugurated and put into operation.



Currently, it has 30 classes with over 1,000 students from preschool to high school level, and 66 officials and teachers. The Vietnamese students account for about 45%./.