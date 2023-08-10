The Yushan International Billiards Academy in Jiangxi province of China on August 8 inaugurates a training centre for Vietnamese billiard players. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Yushan International Billiards Academy in Jiangxi province of China on August 8 inaugurated a training centre for Vietnamese billiard players.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Truong Son, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in China, spoke highly of collaboration in the sport between Vietnam and the academy while expressing his hope that the academy will help enhance Vietnamese athletes’ skills.

Zhou Ming Shan, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference of Yusan district, also praised collaboration between the two sides and revealed that the World Billiards Museum will be soon inaugurated in the locality where the development history of Vietnamese billiards will be introduced.

The academy is considered as the start of extensive cooperation between China and Vietnam on the eight-ball billiards project while helping to promote the sport in the Southeast Asian region and the world.

In recent years, eight-ball billiards has been developing in Vietnam, attracting the participation of leading players./.